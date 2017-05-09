'Recloser" causes outage

Roughly half of Rising Sun Utilities' electric customers were without power for three and a half hours early Tuesday, Sept. 5, said Shawn Guidice, utilities director.

“One of the reclosers went bad,” said Guidice. The city's electric utility crew responded to the outage shortly after 3 a.m..

“They switched everything over to one line,” he said. Then, with the electric back on, they sought out the specific problem, repairing the recloser, a type of circuit breaker according to Wikipedia, Tuesday morning.

The area affected was the west half of town, everything west of High Street, including Rising Sun High School and all the customers out Ind. 262, said Guidice. Unlike some recent outages, this one was not due to problems with Duke Energy, whose lines supply the city.

“It was on us,” said Guidice. Rising Sun Utilities serves about 1,100 customers.