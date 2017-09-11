Rising Sun electric outage due to Duke problem

Staff Report

Rising Sun Utilities customers were without electric for a little over three hours Thursday afternoon, Nov. 9.

The problem originated in Duke Energy's substation by Henschen Road, according to district manager Chip Orben.

“We had an equipment failure up at the substation,” he said. Employees had to “transition everything,” beginning around 1:30 p.m. The failure affected the jumper that goes toward the substation there and feeds electricity to Rising Sun.

Of three pieces of equipment, only one failed, Orben said. “We went ahead and replaced all three.”

The electric was back on just before 5 p.m. Thursday. Rising Sun Utilities provides electricity to around 1,100 customers, according to RSU Superintendent Shawn Guidice.