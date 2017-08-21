SCC open house Aug. 23

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, the Southeastern Career Center, Versailles, will be hosting a combination Open House, College and Career Fair, and Chili Supper.

Current SCC students and parents are invited and encouraged to attend. The open house will provide parents the opportunity to tour classrooms and meet with instructors. The college and career fair will enable parents and students to visit with representatives from multiple colleges and technical schools, and with some industry representatives. Last, but not least, there will be chili supper provided for parents and students.

Organizations that will attend include Decatur Mold, Indiana Virtual Academy, Manchester University, Franklin College, EcO, IBEW, University of Northwestern Ohio, Pike Lumber Company, Military, International Business College, Shady Nook Care Center, Vocational Rehabilitation Services, The Arc of Indiana Foundation, Lincoln Tech, The Friendship Bank, St. Andrews Health Campus, Vincennes University, Ohio Technical College, BelFlex Staffing Networking, The Christ College of Nursing and Health Science, Ivy Tech Community College, Wyotech, and many more!