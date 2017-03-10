School board meets Oct. 5

The Rising Sun Ohio County Community School Corporation Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, in the administration building, S. Henrietta Street, Rising Sun.

The meeting follows an executive session at 5:30 p.m. for personnel matters.

The public meeting agenda includes budget adoption, adoption of the CPF and bus replacement plan, school improvement plans, and discussion of the 2018-2019 school calendar, along with routine items.