SR 262 Closes Monday For Slide Stabilization

Indiana Department of Transportation Aurora Subdistrict maintenance crews will close State Road 262 between Bear Branch Road and Hartford Pike south of Milton as soon as next Monday (MARCH 5). Weekend rains have accelerated embankment erosion. An emergency response contractor will begin stabilization efforts once the closure goes into effect.

The slide site is located south of the Dearborn-Ohio County line, seven miles south of U.S. Highway 50. A detour will be posted. Geostablization International, the state’s slide mitigation contractor, plans to embed 30-foot-long steel shafts into the eroding slope which measures 500 feet side-to-side. Ends of these “soil nails” will be fitted with a wire mesh covering and overcoated with shotcrete to form a stabilizing wall. Road crews will then repair pavement and replace guardrail.

INDOT officials say the S.R. 262 closure could continue through May.

Motorists can learn about highway work zones and other traffic alerts at indot.carsprogram.org, 1-800-261-ROAD (7623) or 511 from a mobile phone. For highway information, monitor social media sites: www.Facebook.com/INDOTSoutheast and Twitter @INDOTSoutheast. Subscribe to receive text and email alerts at https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/INDOT/subscriber/new.