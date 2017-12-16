SWAT team ends five-hour standoff

An Aurora man who apparently overdosed and passed out after shooting at Aurora Police Chief Joshua Daugherty Friday afternoon, Dec. 15, remains hospitalized at University of Cincinnati Hospital, according to sources.

The five-hour standoff began shortly before 2 p.m. when officers from the Dearborn County Sheriff's Department and Aurora Police Department went to 5789 Dutch Hollow Road, Aurora, to do a welfare check on the occupant, according to an Indiana State Police report. The landlord had called Dearborn County Dispatch, saying he had heard odd noises, said an anonymous source.

After arriving at the house, the officers learned that the lone occupant, Michael A. Smith, 32, was wanted on a probation violation warrant through Dearborn County, said ISP.

APD Chief Joshua Daugherty arrived soon after and attempted to enter the residence, at which point the occupant fired at him with a .45, said the source. The bullet passed within inches of the chief, who withdrew.

The officers then moved back from the house and requested assistance from other police agencies, said ISP. The Indiana State Police and officers from other nearby police departments responded to the scene.

Around 7 p.m., the Indiana State Police SWAT Team entered the residence to take Smith into custody on the probation violation warrant. Smith was unconscious and Narcan was administered, said the source.

Smith was taken by ambulance to Dearborn County Hospital, Lawrenceburg, and later transferred to the University of Cincinnati Hospital for treatment, said ISP. An air ambulance on standby at Aurora Fire Department was dismissed.

The investigation is ongoing at this time by Indiana State Police detectives. At the conclusion of the investigation, the case will be forwarded to the Dearborn County Prosecutor’s Office where charges related to this incident may be filed against Smith.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The Indiana State Police were assisted by numerous police agencies in Dearborn County, the Aurora Fire Department, and Aurora EMS.



