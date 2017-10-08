Teen cited after wreck

A 16-year-old Vevay youth was cited for driving with a learner's permit without an adult after a one-car wreck Wednesday, Aug. 9, said Ohio County Sheriff's Deputy Colin English, investigating officer.

The teen was driving, alone in the car, when a deer ran into his path at 1:07 a.m. at 7779 Ind. 56 West, said English. The youth told officers he swerved to avoid colliding with the deer.

The 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier he was driving then ran off the road and rolled, coming to rest on its top, said English. The youth reported no injuries. Police did not release the teen's name.