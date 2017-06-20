Teen critical after wreck

A Rising Sun man was flown to University of Cincinnati Hospital by Ky. 11 Air Methods in critical condition after a single-vehicle wreck at 6 a.m. Saturday, June 17, said Ohio County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Chad Oakes.

Nicholas Burns, 19, was driving a 2003 GMC pickup south in the 6400 block of Ind. 56 North when for an unknown reason the vehicle traveled off the opposite side of the roadway and struck a utility pole head on, said Oakes. Burns had to be extricated by the Rising Sun Fire Department.

The wreck is being investigated by Ohio County Sheriff's Sgt. Zachary Brown, with investigation ongoing, said Oakes. Also assisting at the scene were the Rising Sun Police Department and Ohio County EMS.