Valley Supply arsonists sentenced

Confessed arsonists Curt Taulbee and Devon Radcliff, both 20, each received 26-year sentences with six suspended Friday, April 21.

The suspended six will be served on probation, ordered Ohio County Circuit Court Judge James Humphrey.

The defendants in February confessed to a break-in and vandalizing of the concession stand overnight Sept. 23 and 24, 2015, at Rising Sun Shiner Park, and the break-in and arson of Valley Supply overnight May 22 and May 23, 2016.

Arrested June 4, 2016, the men were given credit for serving 321 actual days in jail, amounting to 428 days total with good time credit. Dearborn Ohio Counties Deputy Prosecutor Joe Kisor said if they earn the possible one day credit for each three days served, they will be incarcerated for 75 percent of the sentence, minus the credit.

That would amount to 18 years, 7 ½ months in prison.

For more details on the sentence and the aggravating circumstances leading to the judge's order, see the online or print version of the Thursday, April 27, Rising Sun Recorder & Ohio County News.