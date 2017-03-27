Vehicle hits house

Driver Kimberly Roseberry, 23, Patriot, lost control of her vehicle Tuesday, March 21, and it ran off the roadway, striking a parked vehicle and a house around 7 a.m., according to Ohio County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Chad Oakes.

Damage to the house, located in the 3900 block of Ind. 262 in Ohio County, was very minor and no injuries were reported. Speed and wet pavement likely contributed to the crash. Ohio County Sheriff's Deputy Zachary Brown was the investigating officer.