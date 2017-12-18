Vevay man dies in crash while fleeing police

Vevay man dies while fleeing police

Staff Report

The Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday, Dec. 16, during a vehicle pursuit and resulted in the death of a Vevay man.

The incident began at 12:45 a.m. when a Dearborn County Sheriff's deputy attempted to stop a 1992 Chevrolet Silverado on George Street in Aurora for a traffic violation, said ISP. The Silverado, being driven by Matthew S. Richards, age 22, Vevay, fled from the deputy southbound on Ind. 56 towards Rising Sun.

The vehicle, with the deputy pursuing, entered Ohio County and turned westbound on Thuermer Hollow Road. Richards was allegedly driving at a high rate of speed and was not able to navigate a curve in the roadway, said police.

The vehicle struck a guardrail, causing Richards to be ejected from the vehicle, said ISP. The vehicle then came to rest on the side of Thuermer Hollow Road. Richards sustained fatal injuries in the crash. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by Ohio County Coroner Cliff Thies.

There were no other injuries in the crash. Police at the scene determined that Richards’ vehicle was improperly registered and that he was wanted on a probation violation warrant out of Jefferson County. Alcohol is also believed to be a factor in the crash, said police.

Richards’ family has been notified. The incident is being investigated by ISP Troopers Matt Holley and Jared Black.

Other agencies assisting at the scene were the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Department, Ohio County Sheriff’s Department, Rising Sun Fire Department, and Ohio County Coroner’s Office.



