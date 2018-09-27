Vevay teen dies in Ohio County crash

Vevay resident Lauren M. Rose, 19, died after a nearly head-on crash on Ind. 56 at Henschen Road Tuesday night, Sept. 25, according to Indiana State Police.

Jennifer J. Turner, 40, Rising Sun, was going south at Ind. 56 at 10:40 p.m. when her 2014 white Dodge Journey crossed the centerline into the path of a northbound maroon 2002 Chevrolet Impala being driven by Rose, said Indiana State Police, Dist. 42 Crash Reconstructionist Trp. Korry Clark. The vehicles collided nearly head-on in the center of the roadway.

Rose was taken by ambulance to Highpoint Health, Lawrenceburg, where she died as a result of injuries sustained in the collision, said police. Turner also was transported to HH with injuries not believed to be life threatening.

A passenger in Rose’s vehicle, Isaiah Earles, age 18, was transported to Highpoint Health with minor injuries. A front seat passenger in Turner’s vehicle, Ashley P. Turner, age 15, was transported to a Cincinnati area hospital for treatment of serious injuries. A backseat passenger in Turner’s vehicle, James C. Turner, age 8, was transported to Highpoint Health for treatment of minor injuries.

The roadway was closed for two to three hours for crash investigation and cleanup. Toxicology results are pending at this time, said ISP.

A joint investigation of the crash is being conducted by Clark and Ohio County Sheriff’s Deputy Austin Jefferson.

The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Department, Aurora Police Department, Ohio County EMS, and Rising Sun Fire Department also assisted.



