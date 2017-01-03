Williamson faces heroin felony

A man found unconscious in a bathroom Tuesday, Feb. 28, later was arrested and charged, said Ohio County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Chad Oakes.

The sheriff's department responded to a possible drug overdose at 11:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of Ind. 156, and found Daniel Williamson III unconscious, said Oakes. Ohio County Rescue responders administered two doses of Naloxone before Williamson, 33, of 2277 S.R. 156, regained consciousness.

At the residence, officers collected a zip lock baggie containing a white powder substance, a “burn kit” used to liquefy narcotics to be used intravenously, and hypodermic needles, said Oakes.

Williams was transported to Dearborn County Hospital, Lawrenceburg, and was released later the same day, said Oakes. Williamson was arrested Wednesday, March 1, and charged with Possession of a Narcotic Drug (Heroin), a Level 6 Felony; Possession of a Syringe, a Level 6 Felony; and Possession of Paraphernalia, a Class C Misdemeanor.

The sheriff's department reminds the public that the fact a person has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.