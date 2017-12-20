Wreck closes Ind. 56 Friday a.m.

Traffic was detoured for over 10 hours on Ind. 56 after a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning, Dec. 19, left wires across the highway near Lighthouse Point Marina, 11042 Ind. 56, Aurora, said Dearborn County Sheriff's Major Terry Van Winkle.

Ind. 56, Aurora, resident Christopher Dilts was driving home from work when he fell asleep at 1:32 a.m., said Van Winkle. Dilts' Ford F350 struck and broke off a telephone pole, but he was uninjured.

The road was closed until noon, said Van Winkle.