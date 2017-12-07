Apply for public safety scholarship

The Indiana Homeland Security Foundation is now accepting applications for the Secure Indiana Scholarship, which offers funds to Indiana students pursuing a career in public safety.

Up to 20 students will receive scholarships from the foundation. Full-time students are eligible for $2,000 and part-time students are eligible for $1,000. The students must have a minimum grade point average of 2.8 on a 4.0 scale, currently volunteer for a public safety organization and must be pursuing an undergraduate degree at an accredited Indiana college.

The scholarships are provided through purchases of “Secure Indiana” license plates. The Indiana Homeland Security Foundation also provides financial support for critical public safety needs across Indiana. The deadline for the application is August 1, 2017. Additional information is available online at http://www.in.gov/dhs/foundationscholarship.htm.

To purchase a “Secure Indiana” license plate to support the scholarship program, visit in.gov/dhs/2363.htm.