Brunch offered by OCCF

The Ohio County Community Foundation invites the community to its 13th Annual Bear Branch Community Brunch Saturday, April 29.

The free brunch will be at the Bear Branch Volunteer Fire Department located on Milton Bear Branch Road beginning at 9 a.m.

The brunch is held each year to educate the community about the mission of the Ohio County Community Foundation. A wonderful home-cooked brunch will be provided, as well as entertainment by Voices of Indiana. OCCF asks you to invite your friends and neighbors to come and enjoy great conversation and a good time.

Please contact Christy Elbright at 812-438-9401 or celbright@occfrisingsun.com for questions and to make your reservations for the brunch. The mission of the Ohio County Community Foundation is to build, manage and distribute a lasting source of charitable funds for Ohio County.