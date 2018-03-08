Check out health careers

Folks who are interested in the medical field are invited to investigate health careers at a program Monday, Oct. 8.

Transportation and food will be provided for the 8 a.m. event at Highpoint Health, 600 Wilson Creek Road, Lawrenceburg. The program, Investigation: Health Careers and You, is a community wide project with Highpoint Health, Ivy Tech Community College, and Purdue Extension - Ohio and Dearborn Counties, said Shannon Chipman, Ohio County HHS/4-H educator.

As part of the Health Careers Spark Club, it will include hands-on learning at Ivy Tech Nursing SIM Lab, she said. The limitless opportunities include nurse practitioner, certified nursing assistant, medical assistant, phlebotomy, physical or occupational therapy, nursing, doctoring, with information to include how much education is needed.

Cost is $25, with those interested asked to RSVP by Monday, Oct. 1, by calling the Ohio County Purdue Extension Office at 812-438-3656.