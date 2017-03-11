Chef class postponed

The START Kitchen Cook Certification program being offered through the American Hotel and Lodging Educational Institute will not start until January, said Education Center of Rising Sun Director Debbie Thomason.

The 10-week program has been postponed from November due to an unexpected situation, she said. Plans remain to offer it from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday and Thursday evenings. The class will consist of classroom studies taught by Sandra Bowlus as well as labs which will be taught by a chef.

START Kitchen Cook will present concise instructions to train students how to perform key tasks correctly, along with the general hospitality knowledge and soft skills needed in the hospitality industry.

To obtain the certification as Kitchen Cook, students will take a written test which they must pass by 70 percent, as well as a skills validation test, validated by the instructor chef for each student.

The class will hold only 10 students. Interested individuals should contact the education center for more information at 812-438-2437.