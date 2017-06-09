Community Yard Sale soon

The 2017 Fall Community Yard Sale and Clean Up will be Thursday, Sept. 21, through Saturday, Sept. 23.

Residents who would like to have their yard sales promoted should provide their last names, sale location address and which of those three days they will be selling to Rising Sun City Hall no later than Thursday, Sept. 7.

Yard salers may email the information to Amy Martin at amartin@cityofrisingsun.com, call her at 812-438-3340 or sign up at the Rising Sun Municipal Utilities desk, 200 N. Walnut St., during normal business hours. Folks who call after business hours and reach voice mail, should spell their last names.

This community event is the right time to spruce up one’s property. Clean up around your yard, just do the basics. Pick up trash and debris. Cut down high weeds. Trim overgrown hedges and shrubs and mow grass at a reasonable height.