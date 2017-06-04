County BZA OKs variances

The Ohio County Board of Zoning Appeals approved three applications for variances when it met Thursday, March 23:

A request from Dennis Elliott for three storage buildings at the store and lock at 1392 East Bellview Lane, Rising Sun;

A request from Benny Garland for a variance for his machine shop business at 3293 Salem Ridge, Rising Sun; and

A request from Geoff Briceno to open a restaurant and putt-putt golf business at 9969 SR 56N, French, on property owned by Jim McDaniels.

The variances are non-transferable. All three motions were approved unanimously by appeals board members Dale Scudder, Jerry Bovard, Steve McAlister and Ervin McKinley.