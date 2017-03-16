DCHF offering seniors scholarships

The Dearborn County Hospital Foundation is now accepting applications for its High School Senior Scholarship Program for the 2017-2018 school year.

Scholarships are presented by the DCH Foundation High School Senior Scholarship Program to area seniors who will be pursuing healthcare careers after graduation.

Current high school seniors who reside in and/or who will graduate from a high school in Dearborn, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland or Franklin County may apply. Scholarships are usually for $500; however, in some instances, a larger scholarship may be awarded.

To be eligible, high school seniors must already be accepted to an accredited college or university with plans to pursue a healthcare major. Scholarships are for one year only. They are not repayable nor are they renewable for future years of study. Scholarships are awarded based on the projected needs of the hospital, academic performance, extracurricular activities and individual and/or family financial need.

High school seniors should check with their school counselors or the DCH Community Relations Department at 812-537-8190 or 800-676-5572, ext. 8190, for applications and further information. Applications are also available on the DCH website at www.dch.org.

All scholarship applications must be completed in full and postmarked or returned to the Dearborn County Hospital Foundation, c/o Community Relations, 600 Wilson Creek Road, Lawrenceburg, Ind. 47025, by Wednesday, April 19, to be eligible for consideration.