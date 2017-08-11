Dinner, bazaar, Nov. 11

The Bon Ami Ladies’ Circle from the Rising Sun United Methodist Church, 110 S. Walnut Street, Rising Sun, Indiana, is sponsoring its annual Harvest Dinner and Holiday Bazaar Saturday, Nov. 11.

The bazaar will be 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and the dinner 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The cost for the dinner is $8 for adults; $4 for youth; and free for 3 and under.

The menu includes turkey, ham, dressing, real mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, corn, slaw, applesauce, cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes, dinner rolls, and homemade pies and cakes. Carry-outs will be available.

There will be lots of goodies at the holiday bazaar, such as crocheted and knitted items, ornaments, Christmas knickknacks and decorations, plus an assortment of bazaar items, and baked goods, and many more items too numerous to mention.

The group will also be taking orders from the Rada Cutlery Catalog as a fall fundraiser.

For more info contact Connie Hueber at 812-438-4440.