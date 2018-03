Stone Creek Paranormal, which has conducted paranormal quests at the Ohio County History Museum, will be doing so at a new location this Saturday, March 3.

The experiments, which are open to the public, will be between noon and 1 p.m. at the old store at French. The store is located at the corner of Old. Ind. 56 and Hartford Road, not too far from the historic Speakman House and the Triple Whipple Bridge.

Admission is free.