GOP dinner to be Sept. 15

The Ohio County Republican Fall Dinner will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at the Rising Sun Senior Citizens Building, 510 S. Mulberry St., Rising Sun.

Speakers will include candidates running for state and national offices as well as Indiana Rep. Randy Frye and Indiana Sen. Chip Perfect.

Attendees will be encouraged to talk with these local elected Republican officials. Admission is a free will donation. There will be a cake auction and door prizes.