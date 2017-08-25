Grief support offered

An eight-session Grief Care Support Group will be offered this fall through Dearborn County Hospital Home Health & Hospice. It will meet in the Ohio Room of the hospital from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on eight consecutive Mondays from Sept. 11 through Oct. 30.

The program, which is offered free of charge, will cover numerous grief-related topics.

Facilitators for the group will be Debby Allen, MDIV, DCH chaplain, and Kylie Walter, MSW, LCSW, DCH Hospice social worker and bereavement coordinator.

Each week will feature a different topic, including:

*Understanding the grief experience;

*Handling the difficult emotions of grief;

*Caring for the whole self;

*Remembering the person who died;

*Making needed adjustments;

*Managing the stress of change;

*Preparing for special occasions; and

*Finding meaning after loss.

The support group is limited to 10 participants and is recommended for persons who are at least three months past the death of a loved one. For more information or to register, please call Allen at 812-537-8259 or 800-676-5572, ext. 8259, or email her at dallen@dch.org.