Grief support offered

Fri, 08/25/2017 - 13:24 Ohiocounty1
An eight-session Grief Care Support Group will be offered this fall through Dearborn County Hospital Home Health & Hospice. It will meet in the Ohio Room of the hospital from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on eight consecutive Mondays from Sept. 11 through Oct. 30.

The program, which is offered free of charge, will cover numerous grief-related topics.

Facilitators for the group will be Debby Allen, MDIV, DCH chaplain, and Kylie Walter, MSW, LCSW, DCH Hospice social worker and bereavement coordinator.

Each week will feature a different topic, including:
 *Understanding the grief experience;
 *Handling the difficult emotions of grief;
 *Caring for the whole self;
 *Remembering the person who died;
 *Making needed adjustments;
 *Managing the stress of change;
 *Preparing for special occasions; and
 *Finding meaning after loss.
The support group is limited to 10 participants and is recommended for persons who are at least three months past the death of a loved one. For more information or to register, please call Allen at 812-537-8259 or 800-676-5572, ext. 8259, or email her at dallen@dch.org.