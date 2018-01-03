Health-A-Fair Sat.

The name is new, but Health-A-Fair is at the same location this Saturday, March 3: Highpoint Health, formerly Dearborn County Hospital, 600 Wilson Creek Road, Lawrenceburg.

Running 7 a.m. to noon, the event features a wide variety of exhibits and screenings. Those include hemoglobin A1c at $30, new this year; blood chemistry analysis at $30; and prostate specific antigen (PSA) screening at $10.

A wide variety of exhibits and screenings will be offered. The event will repeat at Miami Center, 8 North Miami Ave., Cleves, Saturday, April 14, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

For more information, call 812-537-8190.