Help Navy Bean win Best Of

Would you like to help Rising Sun’s Navy Bean Festival be recognized as one of Indiana’s Best Fall Festivals?

The event was nominated as one in the competition held by the Indiana Office of Tourism Development. But that’s not all; you also can vote for Indiana’s Best Tenderloins and Best Historic Destinations!

All you have to do is log on to the IOTD website: visitindiana.com/best-of-indiana and cast your ballot by Friday, Oct. 27, when voting closes. Winners will be announced Wednesday, Nov. 1.

Competitors include festivals for eatables such as blueberries and persimmons, but Madison’s Chautaqua Festival of Art also is in the running, along with dozens of others.

It all will come down to the “people’s choice,” says the promotional material.