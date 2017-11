Grandparents who are raising their grandchildren are invited to participate in a Purdue Extension program sponsored by the Ohio County extension office.

Called The Grandparents Garden: Grandparents Raising Healthy Grandkids, the program will be noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, Nov. 29 through Dec. 20.

Participants are asked to bring their own lunches. They may call for more information or RSVP at 812-438-3656.