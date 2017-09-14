Ind. 250 to close soon

Ind. 250 near Patriot may be closed for as long as six weeks during slide correction work, said the Indiana Department of Transportation.

INDOT’s stabilization contractor plans to mobilize crews and equipment at the Ind. 250 slide site near Patriot as soon as Monday, Sept. 18. Operations to stabilize the embankment will close the east-west highway at mile marker 162.8 for up to six weeks.

A signed detour is being put in place to route motorists around the S.R. 252 closure.

Geostabilization International will stay the 615-foot-wide embankment slide with soil nails. Twenty-foot-long steel shafts will be drilled into the landslide at its edges. Thirty-foot-long shafts will be used in the center section.

Once soil nails have been installed, wire mesh is affixed and shotcrete is used to overcoat the area.

Motorists can learn about highway work zones and other traffic alerts at indot.carsprogram.org, 1-800-261-ROAD (7623) or 511 from a mobile phone.