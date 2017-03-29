INDOT seeks public input

The Indiana Department of Transportation is inviting its customers and the public to provide input on the selection of future state-highway construction projects.

To use federal funds, a transportation project must be listed in a four-year budget document known as the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program. In urban areas, Metropolitan Planning Organizations produce and collect public input on their own Transportation Improvement Programs.

INDOT’s draft Statewide Transportation Improvement Program is available for public review at www. in.gov/indot/3132.htm. The document lists construction projects planned from July 2017 through June 2021 and the funds available for transportation projects and programs including highways, transit, bicycles and pedestrian projects.

The public may submit comments through:

The web comment form at www.in.gov/indot/3132. htm, Email addressed to draftstip@ indot.in.gov,

Postal mail addressed to Michael McNeil, INDOT STIP Director, 100 N. Senate Ave., IGCN 955, Indianapolis,

IN 46204, or Paper comment forms at one of six regional open houses.

INDOT requests all comments be submitted or postmarked by Monday, May 1.

INDOT will then collate and respond to comments and questions on the record as an appendix to the final document.

Open houses

Open houses hosted by INDOT’s regional district staff offer an informal setting for the public to ask questions and discuss a variety of transportation programs including planning, multimodal, public involvement, Title VI and the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The open houses will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern time at the dates and locations listed below. Two, at the Seymour District and INDOT Sub-district office in Vincennes, were earlier this week. The remainingfour:

Thursday, March 30:

Crawfordsville Public Library,

205 S. Washington St.,

Crawfordsville, IN 47933;

Tuesday, April 11:

INDOT District Office, 315

E. Boyd Blvd., LaPorte, IN

46350;

Wednesday, April 12:

INDOT District Office, 5333

Hatfield Rd., Fort Wayne,

IN 46808; and

Thursday, April 13:

INDOT Traffic Management

Center, 8620 E. 21st St., Indianapolis,

IN 46219.

Please note that INDOT’s LaPorte District office is locatedin the Central time zone, where local time for the open house is 3 p.m. to 6 p.m

With advance notice, special accommodations will be made for individuals needing auxiliary aids or services of interpreters, signers, readers, or large print. Anyone with such needs should contact Rickie Clark with INDOT's Office of Public Involvement at 317-232-6601 or rclark@indot.in.gov.