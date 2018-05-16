ISP collects 1,752 pounds of medication

On Saturday, April 28, the Indiana State Police participated in the 15th nationwide “Prescription Drug Take Back” initiative sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The “Take Back” initiative seeks to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft.

Collection sites were set up nationwide for expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs to be turned in for destruction. This program is intended for liquid and pill medications.

The Indiana State Police set up collections sites at every post (except the Toll Road.) The Indianapolis post collected 150 pounds of medications between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday.

Statewide the Indiana State Police collected a total of 1,752 pounds of unused or expired medication.