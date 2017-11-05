Ivy Tech commencement May 13

Ivy Tech Community College will hold its 2017 Commencement Saturday, May 13, to honor and celebrate the graduation of 431 students at its Lawrenceburg and Batesville campuses. The ceremony will begin at 4 p.m. at the Lawrenceburg High School gymnasium.

More than 500 credentials will be awarded this year from the Lawrenceburg and Batesville campuses, including 227 associate degrees, 265 technical certificates, and 46 certificates.

The programs with the highest number of graduates are business administration, general studies, healthcare specialist, and nursing.

Ivy Tech will also award nearly 200 credentials to high school students in the college’s Columbus/Southeast region who are completing the Transfer General Education Core, which enables students who satisfactorily complete an approved program of general education to transfer 30 credit hours of coursework - the equivalent to their freshman year - to any state educational institution, and apply those credits toward bachelor’s degree requirements.

High school students earning technical certificates in general education include 18 from Batesville High School, 10 from Milan High School, nine from Oldenburg Academy, eight from Rising Sun High School, 21 from South Dearborn High School, and two from East Central High School.

Ivy Tech Interim Chancellor Katie Mote will officiate commencement and will be joined by Ivy Tech Senior Vice President for Workforce Alignment Chris Lowery and other college officials to honor the graduates. State Senator Chip Perfect will provide the commencement address and will be presented with an Honorary Associate of Science degree.

Graduating student Heather Gard, who is earning an associate degree in General Studies, will give the student address.