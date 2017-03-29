Jr. College scholarships offered

The Ohio County Community Foundation announces the 2017 Community/Junior College scholarship application for Cycle I is currently available online at www.occfrisingsun.com. Applications are due by 3 p.m. Monday, April 17.

This year the scholarship amount is $1,000 per scholarship cycle. There will be three cycles in 2017. Applicants are eligible to apply for the Community/Junior College Scholarship up to a total of six times. You must fill out a new application each cycle that you would like to be considered.

The Community/Junior College Scholarship is a non-competitive scholarship open to all Ohio County, Ind., residents who will be attending a two-year college or trade school, have been a resident of the county for at least one year, and have already obtained a high school diploma, HSE or GED and that meet all program requirements as stated in the application.

If you have any questions concerning the Community/Junior College Scholarship please contact Christy Elbright at 812-438-9401 or by e-mail at celbright@occfrisingsun.com.