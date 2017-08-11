Learn to control falls

Folks with concerns about falling are invited to A Matter of Balance, a program to manage concerns about falls.

Sponsored by the Ohio and Switzerland counties Purdue Extension offices, the program will be at noon Tuesdays and Thursdays, from Nov. 28 through Dec. 21, at the Ohio County Public Library, Rising Sun.

A manual and snacks will be provided. Cost is $10 and participants are asked to RSVP by Wednesday, Nov. 22, to Shannon Chipman, 812-438-3656, or Peg Ehlers, 812-437-3152.

Many older adults experience concerns about falling and restrict their activities, said Chipman. This award-winning program is designed to manage falls and increase activity levels.

It provides practical strategies to manage falls. Participants will learn to view falls as controllable; set goals for increasing activity; make changes to reduce fall risks at home; and exercise to increase strength and balance.

Anyone concerned about falls or interested in improving balance, flexibility and strength should attend, as should anyone who has fallen in the past or has restricted activities because of concerns about falling.