Mt. Mission Truck pickup January

The Rising Sun United Methodist Church will once again be collecting items for the United Methodist Mt. Mission Truck, between Saturday, Jan. 20, and Tuesday, Jan. 23.

Please use cardboard boxes to hold items, because they stack much easier than bags in the back of the trucks, and the cardboard will be sold for gas money.

Urgent needs at this time are underwear and socks for the whole family; men’s clothes and shoes; and, of course, all of the other wonderful good and usable items you donate to the mission! But we always ask that books of any type not be included.

Due to weather concerns, do not leave anything outside. You will need to make arrangements to have the church opened: please contact Connie Hueber at 812-655-1664 or leave a message at the church at 812-438-4431 so we can get back with you. The church is located at 110 S. Walnut Street, Rising Sun.

Future pickup dates are: Saturday, May 19, to Tuesday, May 22; and Saturday, Sept. 8, to Tuesday, Sept. 11. Please mark your calendars.