Pet event nets many donations

The Aurora MainSource Bank location hosted a two-day Pet Event in March to benefit PAWS of Dearborn County.

This event provided cat adoptions, microchipping information, a much-need collection of goods to support the animals, drinks and snacks.

The branch, customers and local residents collected donations for PAWS that included: pet food, toys, blankets or towels, cleaning supplies and many other pet necessities.

Marla Ratliff, assistant director at PAWS of Dearborn County, arrived to pick up the many items that were generously given to the shelter.