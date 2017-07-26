Proposal to help vets impacted by ITT Tech closure passes committee

U.S. Rep. Luke Messer’s, IN-06, proposal to help veterans impacted by the closure of ITT Technical Institute passed the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee as part of a larger GI Bill reform package.

Messer’s proposal retroactively restores GI Bill benefits to veterans who were attending Indiana-based ITT Tech, which closed its doors in September 2016 impacting 40,000 students nationwide, including more than 7,000 veterans.

His proposal is part of the Harry Colmery Veterans Educational Assistance Act of 2017, which improves and modernizes several aspects of the GI Bill.

Messer testified about his proposal during the VA Committee’s hearing on the GI Bill reform package.

Messer’s provision provides full restoration of GI Bill benefits within 90 days to students who attended ITT Tech, if they were not able to transfer their credits to a new institution. It also helps veterans who may be impacted by a school closure in the future.

The Harry Colmery Veterans Educational Assistance Act of 2017 is expected to be considered by the full House of Representatives for passage this month.

Messer worked on this bipartisan proposal with U.S. Rep. Mark Takano, D-CA.