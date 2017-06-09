Home

Sept. 23 is Dumpster Day

Wed, 09/06/2017 - 18:02 Ohiocounty1
The next Rising Sun Dumpster Day will be Saturday, Sept. 23, concurrent with the Rising Sun Community Yard Sale.

The Dumpsters are available at the city dump from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Dumpster Days, with the remaining days set for Saturdays, Oct. 7 and Nov. 4.

The Dumpsters are available for city residents only.

Items not permitted at the dump: liquids, hazardous waste, wet or lead paint, closed drums, Freon containing refrigeration equipment, tires or mercury containing lamps.