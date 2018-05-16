Troopers seek donations for youth services

Troopers Youth Servicesis seeking donations to help continue the Indiana State Police’s Youth Summer Camp Program. The summer camps have been a long tradition of the Indiana State Police; dating back to the first camp program in 1970.

Youth attending the ISP Youth Summer Camp programs get a first-hand look at what it takes to be a state trooper. Some activities include SWAT, Bomb Squad, and K-9 team demonstrations, Mock Crime Scene Investigations, as well as Driving, Firearms, and Defensive Tactics simulations. The summer camps are available for youth fifth to 12th grade and are available at multiple locations around the state.

The ITYS fund raising goal is $10,000 and you can help us reach that goal with a donation to this Go Fund Me site https://www.gofundme.com/itys-summer-camp-program.

Using Go Fund Me gives you peace of mind knowing your donation is going directly to support youth attending ISP summer camps. There’s no phone solicitor to leave you wondering if the call is legitimate or just another phone scam.

All funds raised will go toward scholarships for youth attending the camp programs, inclusive of lodging, meals, and nominal administrative costs.