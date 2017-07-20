Two take all at horse show

The annual Ohio County 4-H Horse and Pony Show was Sunday, June 25, at the Ohio County Fairgrounds.

Two 4-Hers, Shealyn Bell and Ruby Thompson, garnered all the first and second places, earning blue ribbons throughout.

Thompson had grand champion halter and Bell had reserve champion halter.

Here's the standings on the other classes:

Groom & Clean: Bell, first, Thompson, second

Western type Gelding over 56”, 11 to 15 years old: Bell, first, Thompson, second.

Trail in Hand, all ages: Thompson, first, Bell, second.

Western Pleasure over 56” junior exhibitors: Bell, first.

Walk/Trot Horsemanship Open: Thompson, first.