Vacation Bible School offered

The Pleasant Ridge Church of Christ will offer Vacation Bible School Monday, June 11, through Thursday, June 14, with the closing program at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 17.

The VBS will be 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the church, 7250 Salem Ridge Road, Aurora (Ohio County.) The theme is the “Parables of Jesus,” said Preacher Chris Hopper.

The VBS is open to youngsters age 3 through those having completed sixth grade.

For more information, contact the church at 812-438-2903 or Hopper at 812-584-5277, or go to the church website, www.pleasantridgecoc.com.