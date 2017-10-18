Vets plan program, meal

A ceremonial ground-breaking for the veterans memorial planned to surround the Veteran Tribute Tower on the Rising Sun riverfront will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day, said Ohio County Veterans Service Officer Bill Parks.

The event will be followed at 5:30 p.m. by a veterans dinner and program for Ohio County and Rising Sun veterans and their families. The dinner will be at the Rising Sun Seniors/Community Building, 510 S. Mulberry St., Rising Sun.

Folks who plan to attend the dinner are asked to RSVP by 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.