Walk, help defeat ALS

The Walk to Defeat ALS will be 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, starting at the Ohio County Senior Citizens/Community Building, 510 S. Mulberry St., Rising Sun.

Hosted by Rising Sun-Ohio County Walk for ALS, the event is in honor and in memory of friends and neighbors affected by ALS, with a goal to defeat ALS.

Also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, it is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord.

Donations at the walk will go to the ALS Association Indiana Chapter and the ALS TDI to support families and research.