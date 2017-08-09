Writers organize workshop

The first meeting of the Rising Sun Writers’ Workshop will be at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept 14, at the Ohio County Library, 503 Second St., Rising Sun.

All writers and wannabe writers are invited to become a part of this group. If you have always wanted to write down your families’ favorite recipes in book form, write feature stories for magazines, newspapers or the internet, start a blog or write the great American novel, this group is for you. If you have started on your path as a writer but need some encouragement, this group is for you.

The goal of the Rising Sun Writers’ Workshop is to encourage creativity through writing practices, online experts, speakers and your fellow writers. This is not an English class. Points will not be given or taken away.

At the first meeting the group will determine a permanent meeting time. Please join us and bring your ideas.

Rising Sun Writers’ Workshop is on Facebook or you can email rswriterworkshop@gmail.com.