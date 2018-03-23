‘Butterfly’ buy topic at S&W meeting

Folks attending the 52nd annual meeting of the Ohio County Soil and Water Conservation District learned about a butterfly walk planned for a new Oak Heritage Conservancy property.

Liz Brownlee, the conservancy’s executive director and guest speaker for the evening, told the group about OHC’s purchase of 80.6 acres on Dibble Road in Ohio County. Plans include creating a walking trail and working with neighbors and community partners to steward the land and welcome visitors.

Brownlee exhibited photos nominated as finalists for a contest within OHC and asked the 42 folks attending the meeting and dinner to vote for their favorites. She also invited them to attend a butterfly walk at the Dibble Road property at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 25.

The OCSWCD meeting was Friday, March 9, at the Schroeder Building at the Ohio County Fairgrounds. Board members Linda Phillips, Franklin Weaver, Eric Siekman, Mark Manifond, Katie Schulz, Curt Dugle and Beth Terrill work diligently all year to plan for the event.

Phillips, chairman, called the meeting to order at 6 p.m. and welcomed all present, then Rising Sun Mayor Brett Bascom led the Pledge to the American Flag.

Before eating, an invocation was given by Tom Reid of the Pleasant Ridge Church of Christ. A delicious buffet meal served by Rolling Pin Catering with several appetizers, salads, pork medallions , BBQ chicken and desserts to choose from, followed. Steve Pratt provided musical entertainment for the guests while they were eating.

Once the guests were finished, Phillips called the meeting back to order and thanked Rolling Pin for the meal they had prepared. After Brownlee’s presentation, Thomas was called to the podium to conduct the election.

Thomas explained guests were eligible to vote if they own a tract of land in Ohio County. Then he asked Franklin Weaver to come forward as his was the only name on the ballot. Finally, Thomas asked the crowd three times if there were any other nominations from the floor, which is the customary procedure.

Connie Brown, Ohio County commissioner, gave the oath of office to Weaver as he was appointed for supervisor.

The financial report and minutes from 2017, prepared by Terrill, were passed out on the tables, allowing everyone in attendance to read and review.

A Friend of Conservation Award was given to Rising Sun Schools. Gary Kinnett was present as a school board member to accept the award presented by Weaver who expressed thanks to the school for allowing Ag Day and Conservation Day to be held within the school system.

Matt Jarvis, district support specialist, had flyers on the tables promoting area workshops and upcoming events to be held in Dearborn and Ohio counties. Jarvis also spoke about Cost Share Programs, Conservative Stewardship Programs, and Clean Water Indiana information.

Chuck Deputy, county executive director, gave a brief talk on programs offered and also information on crop insurance for wetland areas, grain bin loans, hay storage loans, livestock farm bills, bee producers, livestock lip program and how folks could receive text alerts for sign-ups.

Pastor Reid gave the closing benediction.

Names were drawn from collected dinner tickets and door prizes were given as guests prepared to leave.

For more information about the Ohio County Soil and Water Conservation District and its programs, call the office at 812-438-1241.