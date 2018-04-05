Home
Submitted photo: Highpoint Health Physical Therapist Arlene Miller, does an arm strength screening with Sylvea Kraemer, 10, Aurora. Kraemer, attends St. Mary’s School and is on the swim team of South Dearborn Middle School.

200+ student athletes receive their sports physicals

Fri, 05/04/2018 - 11:24 Ohiocounty1
A total of 217 student athletes from Southeastern Indiana schools received sports physicals during an afternoon event coordinated by the Highpoint Health Physical Therapy & Sports Medicine Department and Orthopaedic Surgeons Doctors David Argo and Robert Rolf of Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine.

The annual spring event consisted of 11 different stations set up in the hospital’s conference rooms, each offering a different exam and/or screening.  Stations, which were staffed by medical and healthcare professionals, included height and weight; vision; blood pressure and heart rate; ear, nose and throat; and spine and extremities.

Athletes from Milan, Rising Sun, South Dearborn, South Ripley and Switzerland County school corporations participated in the event.  

Students were charged $20 each for the physicals of which $10 per student was then returned to their respective school’s athletic department.  

In addition, all participants were given T-shirts with the slogan “Sports Physicals/Bring Your Game,” courtesy of Highpoint Health and Beacon Orthopaedics.