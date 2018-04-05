200+ student athletes receive their sports physicals

A total of 217 student athletes from Southeastern Indiana schools received sports physicals during an afternoon event coordinated by the Highpoint Health Physical Therapy & Sports Medicine Department and Orthopaedic Surgeons Doctors David Argo and Robert Rolf of Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine.

The annual spring event consisted of 11 different stations set up in the hospital’s conference rooms, each offering a different exam and/or screening. Stations, which were staffed by medical and healthcare professionals, included height and weight; vision; blood pressure and heart rate; ear, nose and throat; and spine and extremities.

Athletes from Milan, Rising Sun, South Dearborn, South Ripley and Switzerland County school corporations participated in the event.

Students were charged $20 each for the physicals of which $10 per student was then returned to their respective school’s athletic department.

In addition, all participants were given T-shirts with the slogan “Sports Physicals/Bring Your Game,” courtesy of Highpoint Health and Beacon Orthopaedics.