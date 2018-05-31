About 45 to graduate

The Rising Sun-Ohio County Parks and Recreation Department is excited to announce the upcoming summer programs for kids in Shiner Community Park, said director Jamie Bell.

Here are the activities:

•June Bug Camp - Children 6-10 years old are invited to join the June Bug Camp. The camp will run from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 12, through Thursday, June 14, at the shelter in the Shiner Community Park.

Each day campers will participate in a lesson about the environment, explore the park, make a craft, and play games. Cost of this program is $4 a day or $12 for the entire session.

Tyke Hike - Parents are invited to explore the wonders of nature and go for a walk with your little tyke. There will be a story, a craft and a short hike in the park. Suitable for children ages 3-5. We will meet from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 19, through Thursday, June 21, at the shelter in the Shiner Community Park, weather permitting. Cost is $4 per day or $12 for the entire session.

Children should be dressed in play clothes and tennis shoes for all programs. Call Jamie Bell, park director, at 812-438-2700 to register your child or with questions. Programs are provided by the Rising Sun-Ohio County Parks and Recreation Department.