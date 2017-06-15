Bill modernizes county DOC process

Senate Bill 505, recently passed by both the Indiana Senate and the House of Representatives, was signed into law by Governor Eric Holcomb Friday, April 21. It takes effect Saturday, July 1, 2017.

This legislation, authored by Sen. Rodric Bray along with Senators Blake Doriot and Dennis Kruse, modernizes the document recording process and fee structures.

SB 505 specifically addresses the following:

Replaces the current confusing fee structure with a more predictable and transparent “flat” fee for documents filed with the county recorder;

Modernizes the bulk user statute to reflect changes in the industry while ensuring the preservation of the public record; and

Allows for the electronic recording of public documents to increase efficiencies.

“This bill was a collaborative endeavor between our fellow government offices and the lenders and settlement agents of Indiana. The passage of SB505 provides modern recording solutions that will benefit our constituents,” said Indiana Recorders Association President and Porter County

Recorder Jon C. Miller.

SB 505 was supported by several statewide organizations, including the Association of Indiana Counties, the Indiana Attorney General, the Indiana Land Title Association, the Indiana County Councils Association, the Indiana County Surveyors Association, the Indiana Society of Professional Land

Surveyors, the Indiana Mortgage Bankers Association, the Indiana Credit Union League, the Indiana Bar Association, and the Hoosier Press Association.

Details can be found by calling Ohio County Recorder Doris Young at 812-438-3369, visiting the Ohio County Recorder’s Office at the Ohio County Courthouse, 413 Main St., Rising Sun, or by visiting the Indiana Recorders’ Association website at http://indianarecorders.org/resources/SB505-summary.