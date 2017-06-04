BZA to consider digital sign

Submitted illustration

The digital sign sought for the clock tower at Rising Star Casino Resort will look like this.

A variance application for a digital sign on Rising Star Casino Resort’s clock tower will come before the Rising Sun Board of Zoning Appeals Tuesday, April 11.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the conference room at Rising Sun City Hall, 200 N. Walnut St.

Pictures of the proposed sign are available for viewing at city hall. Public comments will be taken during the hearing or may be filed in writing ahead of time.

Meanwhile, all three variances that came before the Rising Sun Board of Zoning Appeals Tuesday, March 14, were approved by the board, said Rising Sun Building Inspector Mike Northcutt.

Those included a 30’x60’ addition at 114 First St., Rising Sun, requested by property owners Steve and Tammy Johns; a new pole barn, replacing a garage on the alley, at Steve and Jennifer Brett’s residence, 206 Front St., Rising Sun; and a pole barn replacing a concrete block building at 316 N. High St., Rising Sun, owned by Robert Walston.