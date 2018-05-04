CAC fund raiser breaks record

The 2018 Mardi Gras Ball to benefit the Children’s Advocacy Center of Southeastern Indiana, Dillsboro, was a huge success, said Cindi Wagner, child and family advocate.

Held Saturday, Feb. 10, at the Lawrenceburg Event Center, the event was once again sponsored by Celeste Calvitto, owner of CalComm Indiana. The annual ball raised a (net) record-breaking $136,683.42 to help provide much-needed services to alleged victims of child abuse within our region.

This was an astonishing $30,000 increase compared to last year. This significant accomplishment could not have been possible without the generosity of numerous sponsors, volunteers, silent auction donors, attendees and especially the king and queen candidates competing to represent their individual counties.

This year, the king and queen pairs represented five different counties from across Southeastern Indiana and, collectively, they raised $59,422.54.

Lance and Katie Collier from Switzerland County brought in an enormous total of $26,569.90 and were ultimately crowned Mardi Gras King and Queen for this monumental evening.

“We could not be more proud of all the couples who selflessly devoted their time to a cause greater than themselves by working so diligently to raise level of awareness about child abuse-related issues within their own local community while also competing to raise money,” said Wagner.

“This wonderful event would not have been possible without the generous support of our sponsors,” she added. Sponsors included: CalComm Indiana; Interim HealthCare; Friendship State Bank; United Community Bank; Haag Ford; Dearborn County Chamber of Commerce.

Also, Dearborn County Tourism; Adams Cooling Tower; Ivy Tech; Batesville Tool & Die; Maxwell Construction; Hillenbrand, Inc.; Vickie & Doug Rosemeyer; Hill-Rom; Margaret Mary Health; Dearborn County Hospital; Seitz Insurance; King’s Daughter’s Health; St. Leon Skyline Chili; and Lauber & Will Insurance.

Please mark your calendars for next year’s event which will be Saturday, Feb. 23, and will support a wonderful cause while creating an incredibly enjoyable evening to support children, said Wagner. Celeste Calvitto, owner of CalComm Indiana, has once again made a vital commitment to sponsoring next year's 2019 Mardi Gras Ball.

“We could not be more grateful for her continuous support,” added Wagner.

The CAC of SEI is a nonprofit corporation created in 2009 to minimize the trauma suffered by alleged victims of child abuse in a child friendly setting. The center is specifically designed to use a multidisciplinary team approach which facilitates the prevention, detection, investigation and treatment of child abuse and neglect.

For more information or to make your own IRS tax-deductible donation, please contact the Children’s Advocacy Center of Southeastern Indiana 12211 Rullman Drive in Dillsboro, IN 47018 (ph# 812.438.3200) or go to: www.cacsoutheast.org.